Advertisement

Pikeville Veterans Memorial Park receives loan of Shooting Star jet

The Shooting Star, a Lockheed T-33 jet, sits in transport to Pikeville Veterans Memorial Park...
The Shooting Star, a Lockheed T-33 jet, sits in transport to Pikeville Veterans Memorial Park from Cumberland, Maryland.(WSAZ)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Pikeville Veterans Memorial Park will soon display an American jet trainer, a Lockheed T-33 jet, named the Shooting Star.

It was a plane commonly used during World War II.

“The jet aircraft that is coming is a T-33, a Shooting Star. It was a trainer jet, a two-seater and it’s combat version FC-80,” said Darian Hylton." It was purchased by the Candian Royal Air Force, and then in 1964 installed in Maryland at their War Memorial."

The plane is on loan from the Museum of United States Air Force. It had recently been on display in Cumberland, Maryland.

Darian Hylton says the Veterans Memorial Park serves as a coping mechanism for veterans, and the addition of the Shooting Star is a way to honor those paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“We have served our community nationally, and now we’re serving locally,” Hylton said.

The plane is expected to arrive in Pikeville in the next week.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elderly man died Monday after getting caught in a brush fire in Putnam County, West Virginia.
UPDATE | Elderly man’s death connected to brush fire; name released
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Name of person killed in crash released
Handcuffs image
Murder suspect arrested in West Virginia
A couple from Barboursville, WV. shares their experience with the COVID-19 vaccine trial.
West Virginia couple shares experience with COVID-19 vaccine trial
Dr. Steven Stack announced the guidance Tuesday evening.
Thanksgiving guidance released in Kentucky

Latest News

'A Change of Seasons: Fifty Novembers Ago' will air at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 12 on WSAZ...
'A Change of Seasons: Fifty Novembers Ago'
Debbie Burcham died 8 days after contracting the virus.
Wife of Lawrence County, Ohio treasurer dies of COVID-19
Police find counterfeit money
Police find counterfeit money
Several Vinton County, Ohio, residents may see improved internet connection in the near future.
Vinton County looks to add more broadband access with grant
Volleyball players, coaches and parents from Hurricane, Winfield and Buffalo high schools...
High school volleyball players protest for right to play