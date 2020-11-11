Advertisement

Pirates prepping for final four!

By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WHEELERSBURG, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Wheelersburg boys soccer team is in uncharted waters this season as they are playing in the Ohio Divison III final four for the first time in school history. They are 21-0 and play Cincinnati Mariemont Wednesday night and the Warriors are also 21-0. WSAZ Sports stopped by the Pirates final practice before the big match in Springfield, Ohio.

