Advertisement

Police find counterfeit money

Police say they have seized the bills.
Police say they have seized the bills.(Grayson Police)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - Grayson Police say they have received several reports of counterfeit bills being passed through several businesses.

Police say they have seized the bills.

Officials urge all businesses to mark and check all bills before accepting them.

The counterfeit bills are in different denominations.

Here are the serial numbers on the money that has been identified as counterfeit:

  • $10–MD31436030A
  • $20–MC63397883C
  • $50–MG05392077A

Officers say there are possibly other serial numbers on the same denominations.

The incident is under investigation.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Grayson Police Department.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elderly man died Monday after getting caught in a brush fire in Putnam County, West Virginia.
UPDATE | Elderly man’s death connected to brush fire; name released
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Name of person killed in crash released
Handcuffs image
Murder suspect arrested in West Virginia
A couple from Barboursville, WV. shares their experience with the COVID-19 vaccine trial.
West Virginia couple shares experience with COVID-19 vaccine trial
Dr. Steven Stack announced the guidance Tuesday evening.
Thanksgiving guidance released in Kentucky

Latest News

'A Change of Seasons: Fifty Novembers Ago' will air at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 12 on WSAZ...
'A Change of Seasons: Fifty Novembers Ago'
Debbie Burcham died 8 days after contracting the virus.
Wife of Lawrence County, Ohio treasurer dies of COVID-19
Police find counterfeit money
Police find counterfeit money
Several Vinton County, Ohio, residents may see improved internet connection in the near future.
Vinton County looks to add more broadband access with grant
Volleyball players, coaches and parents from Hurricane, Winfield and Buffalo high schools...
High school volleyball players protest for right to play