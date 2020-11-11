Police find counterfeit money

GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - Grayson Police say they have received several reports of counterfeit bills being passed through several businesses.

Police say they have seized the bills.

Officials urge all businesses to mark and check all bills before accepting them.

The counterfeit bills are in different denominations.

Here are the serial numbers on the money that has been identified as counterfeit:

$10–MD31436030A

$20–MC63397883C

$50–MG05392077A

Officers say there are possibly other serial numbers on the same denominations.

The incident is under investigation.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Grayson Police Department.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.