Preparing for holiday grocery shopping in a pandemic

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many families are already making plans for the Thanksgiving holiday, and that could mean changes to whose invited and how large the gathering is.

WSAZ visited FoodFair in Barboursville to see how the grocer is preparing and what trends they’re noticing in supply and demand.

“As we look forward to the holidays we will have most of the fresh product you’re looking for,” said Tim Forth, president of FoodFair. “We’ll have plenty of turkeys, the sizing might be a little iffy due to the fact that most people are going to have smaller gatherings.”

FoodFair pre-orders their turkeys in April based on the previous year’s demand. So this year, things may look a little different since many people may be looking for smaller birds than in years past.

“It has been an adventure and it remains an adventure trying to keep product on the shelf,” Forth said. “Everyone might have to get creative and either buy early when they see what they want, or combine a few smaller items to get the quantity and size they want.”

Fewer large gatherings means an increase in the need for products like aluminum foil because more families will be making their own smaller, intimate meals.

There are several items used more often during the holidays that may be harder to come by.

“We’re still having significant issues with paper towels," Forth said. “We have paper towels, we have napkins, but do we have the brand that you’re looking for.”

Toilet paper seems to be in amply supply, as well. Specific types and sizes of bleach are less abundant.

Seasonal goods like canned pumpkin or pumpkin mix, and even pineapple, may be trickier to find.

“Most of these manufacturing facilities are working on limited labor and so their production is limited," Forth said. "It’s dicey, we get some, we don’t get some, it’s hit and miss.”

He says staffing stores is also challenging, since many people are concerned about working with the public during a pandemic.

But sprinkling in a little patience with your holiday cheer can go a long way.

Mary McCaw was looking for a few items for her husband on her grocery list.

“I need graham crackers," McCaw said. "Would you believe I shop here all the time and I still have trouble?”

She says she usually has trouble locating specific things around the holidays like rolls and pie crust, but she isn’t worried about finding what she needs this year. She plans to do her holiday shopping the week of Thanksgiving and will prepare the meal with the help of her family.

“It’s OK, we’ll just pick something else,” McCaw said.

FoodFair plans to keep their traditional holiday hours.

