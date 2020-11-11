Revised mask order implemented in Ohio after COVID-19 surge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) – A surge in COVID-19 cases in Ohio means a return to a mask order and some possible business closures soon, Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday.

The governor said the revised mandate would include a written warning for a business on first violation and closure for up to 24 hours for a second violation.

DeWine said the measures are necessary after coronavirus cases are exploding throughout Ohio and beyond.

“The order will require everyone to be seated and masked unless they are actively consuming food or drinks and it will prohibit things such as dancing and games,” he said.

The governor said he and other state and health officials will be revisiting the issue next week to see if further action is necessary. He added that bars, restaurants and fitness center could be forced to close by Nov. 19 if COVID-19 trends aren’t reversed.

“To address this, we will be issuing a new order soon to place significant new restrictions on these social activities,” DeWine said.

For the immediate future, though, he urges people to wear masks.

“Throughout history, each generation has faced challenges. Americans have been asked to lay down their lives so that our nation might live. Today, we all must do something far less dramatic - wear a mask so that your friends, neighbors, and family members might live.”

The governor also urged people to avoid leaving home when at all possible.

“Please don’t attend that gathering you were invited to, stay home when you can, and work from home if you can,” he said.

He added that the spread of the coronavirus is crucial to keeping children in class.

“We also must wear our masks to keep our kids in school. Our K-12 schools are doing a fantastic job, and I thank them. I believe that most children are better off in school than learning remotely,” DeWine said.

