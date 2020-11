KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A tractor trailer has jackknifed on I-77 south.

It happened around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday just after the Belle entrance.

Dispatchers say medics are on scene.

Two lanes are open, but the entrance lane is temporarily blocked.

No one was hurt.

