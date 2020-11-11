Two hurt in Scioto County stabbing

Advertisement

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, OHIO (WSAZ) - A suspect and a victim are in the hospital after a stabbing Tuesday afternoon.

According to Portsmouth Police, the incident happened in the 5700 block of Kentland Avenue.

The victim was flown to a hospital in Huntington.

The suspect was found, according to police, and taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Detectives were still on scene Tuesday evening working to gather evidence.

It is not clear at this time what led up to the incident or the extent of the reported injuries.

