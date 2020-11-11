Two hurt in Scioto County stabbing

SCIOTO COUNTY, OHIO (WSAZ) - A suspect and a victim are in the hospital after a stabbing Tuesday afternoon.

According to Portsmouth Police, the incident happened in the 5700 block of Kentland Avenue.

The victim was flown to a hospital in Huntington.

The suspect was found, according to police, and taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Detectives were still on scene Tuesday evening working to gather evidence.

It is not clear at this time what led up to the incident or the extent of the reported injuries.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.