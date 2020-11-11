UK on Saturday’s game: ‘Kentucky looks forward to hosting Vanderbilt as currently scheduled’
Three SEC football games have already been postponed this week.
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three SEC football games have already been postponed this week.
No. 24 Auburn vs. Mississippi State has been moved and so has No. 1 Alabama at LSU. No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee has also been postponed.
As for Kentucky’s home game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, there was a report on Twitter Tuesday saying the chances of this game being played are 50-50.
A spokesperson with UK Athletics responded with the following statement:
“Kentucky looks forward to hosting Vanderbilt Saturday as currently scheduled.”
We will update this story as it develops.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.