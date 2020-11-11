Advertisement

Veterans Day celebrated virtually in Charleston

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The coronavirus pandemic caused officials in Charleston to change their Veterans Day plans. Instead of having the usual parade, they held a virtual ceremony Wednesday morning, accompanied by two wreath-laying ceremonies.

One wreath made of flowers, on display at Haddad Riverfront Park, honors the living. Another wreath is at the Spring Hill Cemetery to honor veterans who have passed away.

A small crowd that included veterans got together to join the wreath ceremonies, but some say it wasn’t the same.

“Usually this time of year, we have 80 units and 1,000 people on the street,” said Ed Converse a veteran with John Brawley Post 20 and the American Legion in Charleston.

City officials in Charleston say it was important to find some way to honor veterans despite the pandemic. They encourage people to support veterans every day.

“Please pick up the phone today, please call your grandparents, please call your aunts and uncles, please tell them ‘thank you,’ ” said Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

