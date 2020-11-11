Veterans Day forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month marks the official time for the WWI armistice and what we celebrate today as Veteran’s Day. Weather wise Vet’s day will be rather nasty with soaking showers at times, a balmy breeze and a rumble or two of thunder thrown in for good measure.

Late Tuesday night the thinking focused on a general 1″-1.5″ of rain to fall east of Huntington into the Kanawha Valley and I-77, Route 119 stretch from Charleston north to Morgantown, south to Beckley-Bluefield and into the Southern Coalfields.

Less steady rain figured to tone down rainfall accumulation’s to .5″ on average from Ashland-Ironton into Ohio and west along AA highway and I-64 toward Morehead.

While the rain will quell the forest fire threat, it will act to make roads slick (due to grime build-up and wet leaves), make for nuisance street flooding where French and storm drains bet clogged with leaves and muster a nasty period of high mold counts as humid and wet air interact with the fallen leaves.

Daytime temperatures will hang out in the 50s before retreating into the 50s by late day and 40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday will dry out with Thursday clouds yielding to sunshine that will last into Friday.

Saturday looks fine for the 75 game at the Joan (the Herd vs. Middle Tennessee) and the 'Eers game at WVU.

