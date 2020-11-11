Advertisement

Vinton County looks to add more broadband access with grant

Several Vinton County, Ohio, residents may see improved internet connection in the near future.
Several Vinton County, Ohio, residents may see improved internet connection in the near future.
By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - For years, one of Vinton County’s prime tourist destinations has been Ravenwood Castle, which is nestled just between McArthur and Hocking Hills State Park.

Those who would come and enjoy the castle would come without much access to the outside world.

“For the first several years of the castle,” said Ravenwood Castle owner Jim Reed. “We struggled to have enough internet to run the business and we had no internet whatsoever to be able to offer to guests.”

That may soon change with the Vinton County Commissioners receiving a $1.1 million grant to increase broadband access in the northern areas of the county and Wilkesville.

It’s something the county’s development director Terri Featherolf says will benefit businesses like the Ravenwood Castle.

“Most of those folks, even though they come to the country to get away from it all, they still like to be able to be connected and so we see this as benefiting that business,” Featherolf said.

Featherolf says the grant will improve the connection of hundreds of homes, many of which do not have adequate connectivity, if it’s even available in the first place.

“Obviously, you can’t do work from home, you can’t have kids trying to work and learn remotely at that level of service. Basically, life requires the internet at this point in time,” Featherolf said.

“It’s a basic utility,” Reed said. “We’ve got to have it and that will be a huge impact to everyone in the area.”

Featherolf tells WSAZ that there is no specific timetable on when the towers would be built. She says the grant must be completed by September 2023.

