UPDATE | 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Scioto County

UPDATE 11/11/20 @ 3:26 p.m.

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - 45 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Scioto County.

The Ohio Department of Health says this brings the total number of cases to 1,378 since the outbreak started.

There have been 16 deaths in connection to the virus.

26 additional people recovered. There have been 894 recoveries over the course of the pandemic.

123 total hospitalizations have occurred during the outbreak.

Scioto County is still a Level or Red on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

ORIGINAL STORY 11/11/20 @ 8:40 a.m.

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Another death has been reported in Scioto County that’s connected with the coronavirus.

According to the Scioto and Portsmouth City Health Departments, a 95-year-old woman died on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 16 for the county.

