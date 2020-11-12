24 new coronavirus cases reported in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Twenty-four new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Wednesday, saying the cases range from a 9-year-old boy to a woman in her 90s. All are isolating at home.

Health officials say there have been 288 cases this month alone, with 1,046 total since the pandemic started.

There have been 633 recoveries and 25 deaths.

