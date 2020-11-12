Advertisement

32 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Thirty-two new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Wednesday, saying the latest cases range from a 3-year-old girl to men and women in their 60s and 70s.

A woman in her 40s is hospitalized.

Health officials say some of the cases are from an outbreak at an addiction treatment center.

The county has had 879 positive cases overall, 622 which have recovered and 243 which remain active.

There have been 14 deaths.

