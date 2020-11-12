55 quarantined in Cabell County Schools system due to COVID-19

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fifty-five people in the Cabell County Schools system have been asked to quarantine due to COVID-19 cases.

School officials made that announcement Thursday, saying the quarantines affect the following locations: Cabell Midland High (1), Huntington High (27), Davis Creek Elementary (5), Explorer Academy (15), Cabell County Schools Central Office (7).

All of the schools affected remain open on a blended learning schedule, and the Central Office remains open and on a regular schedule.

