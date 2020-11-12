“A Change of Seasons: Fifty Novembers Ago” set to air Thursday evening

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 50 years ago, the worst tragedy in college sports devastated our region.

On November 14, 1970, 75 lives were lost in the Marshall University plane crash.

Sports Director Keith Morehouse takes us from the tragedy to the triumph in “A Change of Seasons: Fifty Novembers Ago.”

It airs Thursday, November 12 at 7 p.m.

You can watch on WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and on our livestream here.

The special will run from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. If you are planning to record it, make sure you include recording Superstore. Some of the programming guides did not get updated, so it looks as if the special only runs until 8 p.m. and Superstore would run from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. However, the special will run during that time.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.