Additional coronavirus-related deaths in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Two more people have died in connection to COVID-19.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, the deaths included a 61-year-old woman and a 74 year-old woman. Two previously unreported deaths and a presumed coronavirus-related death, a 65-year-old female, an 80 year-old female and a 83-year-old man have also been added. This brings the total number of deaths to 119.

There are 84 more cases in the county. There are 4,547 overall.

There are 946 active cases.

83 individuals have recovered within 24 hours. This brings the total recoveries to 3,482.

