Airport seeing increase in drone sightings and laser strikes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drones and lasers can be fascinating to people and have even become helpful in everyday life, but they can still be very dangerous.

Yeager Airport in Charleston has reported three drone sightings near aircraft in recent months, including one that came extremely close to a medical helicopter approaching a hospital. In just the past three weeks, there have been at least three times someone has pointed a laser into the sky and blinded a pilot.

“If a drone runs into a plane, it’s not good news,” Yeager operations manager Russell Kennedy said. “If a laser strikes the cockpit, it can blind the pilot, causing a crash.”

These risks, along with an increase in incidents, led the airport to create a committee focusing on drones and lasers. The goal is to eliminate them from the flight path. All airports have a 5-mile exclusion zone around them, which prevents any drones from being flown without special certification and permission, and there are strict federal penalties for violating the rules.

Drones have become popular toys for children who might not know the rules, Yeager Airport Police Chief Eric Johnson said. They are also being used to deliver packages, but criminals have begun using them as weapons to shutdown airports.

“It’s a matter of time,” Johnson said. “More and more people are becoming certified pilots as a means of extra income, so we’re going to be seeing more and more drones in the air to begin with. It’s just those that are in close proximity to an airport can cause damage, not just to commercial airlines with many many people on board, but any aircraft that comes out of the sky. We don’t know where it is going to end up, and it could cause significant, damage, injury and death.”

The new task force is bringing together several law enforcement agencies, including the F.B.I. and other federal officials, to catch as many people violating the laws as possible. Johnson said they try to get an investigation underway as fast as possible after a sighting to locate the drone pilot or person using a laser.

All drones have registration numbers on them and many have flight recorders that can be accessed, even if the pilot is not found.

“It’s a federal crime," Johnson said. "It is important that people realize it is a federal crime with federal penalties. There are a lot of recreational pilots out there who just don’t know that law, and as a result, could get themselves into hot water if they violate any of these federal regulations.”

The lasers are hard to catch because they can be used very quickly to blind the pilot before the user runs away, Kennedy said. There have recently been lasers traced back to the South Charleston football field and University of Charleston courtyard. Law enforcement agencies were not able to find any suspects, despite the pilots sending information to air traffic control.

“When the laser actually strikes the window, it expands and it refracts,” Kennedy said. “You can have a pinpoint laser that hits a window and it just illuminates the entire cockpit. Well, that causes the pilot to lose their vision for that instant, but it could also cause them to lose their night vision.”

Kennedy said they are used to dealing with problems like birds and wildlife, but lasers and drones can be much more dangerous, since they are impossible to predict and most drones are designed to withstand a crash.

“If it was ingested into an aircraft, the engine would be done,” Kennedy said. “If it was to hit the windshield, it would go through the windshield.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.