Another death in connection to COVID-19 in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Another person has died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, a 65-year-old man is the latest individual from the county to die due to COVID-19.

This brings the total number of deaths to 17.

38 new cases have been reported in the county, according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 1,416 cases since the outbreak began.

16 additional individuals have recovered. There have been 910 overall.

Scioto County remains at Level 3 or Red on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

