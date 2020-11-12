Ashland Town Center announces Santa visit

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Santa is ready to make a big visit to the Ashland Town Center.

The mall announced that families will get a chance to meet Santa Friday, Nov. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 24 at the TJ Maxx Court.

Santa will be there from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday on those dates and 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. Sundays.

Ashland Town Center said the visits with Santa will have a strong focus on health and safety, while allowing for a fun and memorable experience for children and families. They said children will have the opportunity to engage in a socially distant conversation and safely pose for a picture with Santa during their visit.

Advanced registration is encouraged in order to keep lines down and promote social distancing, but walk-up visits will be available if there is enough space to social distance in line.

If you cannot make it out, Ashland Town Center will also provide virtual options to interact with Santa remotely.

To schedule your child’s visit with Santa in advance, visit their website.

