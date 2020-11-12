Changes made to Huntington Thanksgiving dinners

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Changes are being made to community Thanksgiving dinners in Huntington in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Huntington City Mission and the A. D. Lewis Community Center will be cancelling their annual sit-down Thanksgiving dinners and offering up alternatives instead.

The Huntington City Mission says it will be serving the regular turkey dinner, but meals will need to be picked up to go this year to observe social distancing. Meals will be delivered directly to residents living within the shelter.

The A. D. Lewis Community Center will instead offer Thanksgiving dinner boxes at a first-come first-serve basis. The center says it will make 150 boxes available to pick up.

Those boxes can be picked up at the center on Thursday, November 19 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

