City Councilman passes away

Thomas Lowe
Thomas Lowe(WSAZ, Portsmouth city council)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Portsmouth City Council says 6th Ward Councilman Thomas Lowe has passed away.

He served the Sixth Ward for four and a half years.

“I remember Tom, a man of strong beliefs in his community and a good friend and representative of the Sixth Ward,” City  Council President Kevin E. Johnson said.

“I remember Councilman Lowe telling me, ‘I want to be the one who nominates you for Mayor, because we go back together’, and he kept his word and nominated me for Mayor. Tom was a man that spoke his piece and really wanted to see the best for our City. Tom’s presence on Council, in the Sixth Ward, and in our friendship, will be sadly missed. I send all of Council’s prayers and condolences to his family.”

City Council Vice President Sean Dunn said, “it was always fun serving with Tom, he was always supportive of me and my efforts. He was proud of being from Sciotoville; this was demonstrated by how he spoke of his ward. He was also proud to sponsor the Sciotoville softball team. He had a rock-and-roll personality, and will be missed.”

