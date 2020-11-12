Drying out Thursday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late Wednesday night the day long soaking rain had tapered to scattered showers and patches of mist. Pretty darn consistent would be the way to describe the rains with both Huntington and Charleston airport rain gauges measuring a healthy 1.5″ of water.

Benefits of the rain include an elimination of the brisk fire risk (for now) and a thorough soaking of the leaves in the forest for early season hunters to step upon (remember crunchy leaves send noise to the buck alerting them hunters are near).

On the detrimental side, wet leaves can be slick to drive and walk upon. Those same leaves can block up storm drains. Then there is the issue of mold. This late in the season mold can run rampant as invisible colonies of mold form on damp leaves. So reports of kids and adult alike with wheezing and sneezing episodes while either raking (adults) or playing (kids) around the leaves are understandable.

Leftover mist and drizzle east toward The Kanawha Valley and the mountains will linger overnight making a drive along I-79 or I-77 a damp and at times foggy affair.

Thursday morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine, with more sun west in Ohio and Northern Kentucky while more clouds east toward I-77 and US 119. Temperatures will range through the 50s, coolest in the cloud cover east and warmest (near 60) in the sun points west.

Friday and Saturday will feature ample sunshine as highs aim for 60. Clear skies at night may will produce frost as lows dip into the 30s. Valley fog may hinder pre-dawn thru mid-morning travel which would be an issue for WVU fans heading to Morgantown for Saturday’s game.

Next chance of measureable rain of consequence will come Sunday as the next Midwest front approaches. Once this front blows through cold northwest blusters may kick off some snow flurries next week!

