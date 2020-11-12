Former teacher’s aide in eastern Ky. indicted for inappropriate relationship with student

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A teacher’s aide who formerly worked with Russell Independent Schools has been indicted for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student, Kentucky State Police said.

Troopers received a complaint that Mariah Scott was having an inappropriate relationship with one of her students she had in class beginning in 2019.

Investigators discovered there were inappropriate texts and physical contact between Scott and the student.

She has been indicted on charges related to sexual misconduct.

