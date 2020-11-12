Advertisement

Former teacher’s aide in eastern Ky. indicted for inappropriate relationship with student

A teacher’s aide who formerly worked with Russell Independent Schools has been indicted for...
A teacher’s aide who formerly worked with Russell Independent Schools has been indicted for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student, Kentucky State Police said.(ky3)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A teacher’s aide who formerly worked with Russell Independent Schools has been indicted for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student, Kentucky State Police said.

Troopers received a complaint that Mariah Scott was having an inappropriate relationship with one of her students she had in class beginning in 2019.

Investigators discovered there were inappropriate texts and physical contact between Scott and the student.

She has been indicted on charges related to sexual misconduct.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they have seized the bills.
Police find counterfeit money
It was originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon.
Ohio State football game cancelled
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Seven COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia
Dr. Rahul Gupta is listed on the Biden-Harris transition website as the team leader of the...
Former Kanawha-Charleston Health Dept. director, W.Va. Health Officer named to Biden transition team
Coronavirus
Employee of department managed by commission tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

The extent of injuries is unknown.
One injured after accident in Kanawha County
One-by-one, the community of Ripley, West Virginia, honored its veterans on Wednesday.
Parade in Ripley, W.Va. honors veterans
Twenty-four new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.
24 new coronavirus cases reported in Boyd County
Debbie Burcham died eight days after contracting the virus.
Wife of Lawrence County, Ohio treasurer dies of COVID-19