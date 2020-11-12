Health Department says contact tracing can’t be done during large COVID-19 surge

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Ashland Boyd County Health Department says contact tracing cannot be accomplished in the large surge of coronavirus cases they are experiencing.

Officials say they cannot call all contacts of positive cases.

However, the health department says they have two flyers to explain what you should do if you’re exposed to COVID-19 or tested positive for the virus.

Positive cases will be categorized based on risk factors and contacted accordingly, the health department says.

They encourage everyone to wear a mask, stay six feet apart from others, make sure you wash your hands, cover your cough and sneeze, limit attending gatherings and think of others.

COVID-19 Patient Guidance (Ashland Boyd County Health Department)

