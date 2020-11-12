Advertisement

Is it safe yet to fly during the pandemic?

The CDC has guidelines
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Is it safe yet to fly during the pandemic?

Public health experts say staying home is best to keep yourself and others safe from infection. But if you’re thinking about flying for the holidays, you should know what to expect.

Flights are getting more crowded and more airlines plan to stop blocking seats to accommodate the growing number of people taking to the skies again.

Starting Dec. 1, Southwest will join United and American in allowing every seat on planes to be sold. JetBlue will scale back the number of blocked seats, and — along with Delta and Alaska — plans to drop all limits some time next year.

The airline industry says it’s safe to fly, pointing to a report it funded that found the risk of viral spread on planes very low if everyone wears a mask, since planes have good ventilation and strong air filters.

But the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that sitting within 6 feet of others — sometimes for hours — can still increase your risk of getting infected. And though airlines are still requiring passengers to wear masks, there’s no guarantee everyone will comply. More than 1,000 people who refused to wear masks have been banned by U.S. airlines.

Remember that flying also means spending time in airport security lines and gate areas, where you might come into close contact with others.

In an October update on travel, the CDC emphasized the importance of wearing a mask and recommended checking whether infections are rising in the area you’re traveling to.

___

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org.

Read previous Viral Questions:

Do I need to wear a mask if I’m 6 feet away from others?

Is it safe to stay in hotels during the pandemic?

Does weather affect the spread of the coronavirus outside?

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they have seized the bills.
Police find counterfeit money
A local dog breeder has added a high profile politician to their list of clientele.
Local breeders sell Labrador puppy to former U.S. Vice President Cheney
It was originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon.
Ohio State football game cancelled
John Schlarman, UK
University of Kentucky assistant football coach dies
A teacher’s aide who formerly worked with Russell Independent Schools has been indicted for...
Former teacher’s aide in eastern Ky. indicted for inappropriate relationship with student

Latest News

Costco is requiring customers to wear face coverings regardless of medical condition.
Costco customers required to wear face covering as company removes medical exemption
Gifts for every personality and budget
Gifts for every personality and budget
Biden transition moving 'full speed ahead'
Biden transition moving 'full speed ahead'
Artists clown a botched sculpture restoration as looking "like a cartoon."
Botched statue restoration looks ‘like a cartoon’ in Spain
Labor Secretary Alex Acosta speaks during news conference at the Department of Labor,...
Justice Dept.: ‘Poor judgment’ used in Epstein plea deal