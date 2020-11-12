Local breeders sell Labrador puppy to former U.S. Vice President Cheney

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A local dog breeder has added a high-profile politician to their list of clientele.

North Fork Labradors in St. Albans recently received an email inquiry from a woman hoping to find a Labrador for her former boss. When their initial deposit payment came back from a “Liz Cheney," they soon discovered they were selling a puppy to former United States Vice President Dick Cheney.

Shelley Saul, the owner of North Fork Labradors, said, “It was an honor, really. I mean, everyone that we sell to is special, but that was just an honor to be able to let him have one of our puppies.”

Saul said she had the opportunity to speak with Cheney about his new dog. He assured her that his new Labrador, Max Cheney, would have a wonderful home.

North Fork Labradors has been breeding Labrador and Newfoundland puppies since 1990.

