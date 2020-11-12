Man dies in Gallia County crash

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man from Gallia County died Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on state Route 7, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Dustin R. Fooce, 32, of Crown City, was a passenger in a car that collided with a pickup truck. Fooce, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, died from his injuries, troopers say.

They say the crash was reported around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday near milepost 14. That’s in the area of Clay Chapel Road between Gallipolis and Crown City.

The roadway was closed about three hours during the investigation.

Troopers say the driver of the car, a Ford Focus, pulled into the path of a Ford F-350 pickup truck after trying to turn onto state Route 7 North from a parking lot.

A 1-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to Holzer Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, also with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pickup truck driver and a passenger were not seriously hurt, investigators say.

