Metro 911 employee tests positive for coronavirus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An employee with Metro 911 has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Metro Operations Center of Kanawha County, the employee hasn’t been inside the facility for over a week.

Officials say there have been minimal exposures at the 911 center, but since the start of the pandemic, they have had strict protocols in place to help prevent exposure to employees.

They are working with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

911 will not be impacted by this, according to the 911 Center. They say the phones will be answered and operations will not stop.

