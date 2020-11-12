Advertisement

Middle school class raises money for banners to honor veterans

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Driving down Main Street in the town of Greenup, you will see the community’s patriotic pride.

Along with Americans flags that line the streets, there are 66 banners with photos of local veterans, honoring them for their service to our country.

“I actually took a trip to Hocking Hills to go on a hike, and when we were driving through the town, they had these banners everywhere,” said Jordan Sparks, an art teacher at Wurtland Middle School. “I thought it would be a fun, and unique project for my 6th graders.”

Through fundraising and other donations, the class was able to fund the project.

One of the veterans honored is Ernest West. West fought in the Korean War and earned a Medal of Honor.

“What a neat idea!” said West’s daughter, Amy Hogsett. “What a great project. We do not teach patriotism, and we do not teach our kids enough about the history of what our veterans have gone through.”

Sparks says the project keeps growing, especially now that there are banners up. The class has gotten around 200 more names of veterans that they plan to recognize.

Those banners will go up around Memorial Day.

If you would like to donate towards the additional banners, contact Sparks by emailing her at jordan.sparks@greenup.kyschools.us.

