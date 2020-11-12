Advertisement

One injured after accident in Kanawha County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- One person is injured late Wednesday night after a two-vehicle accident in the Pinch area of Kanawha County, according to dispatchers.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

The crash, on Warner Lane, was reported around 11:30 p.m.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

