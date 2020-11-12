Over 2,300 new coronavirus cases in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Governor Andy Beshear announced there are 2,342 new cases of coronavirus within 24 hours.

274 of those are kids.

18 deaths have been reported on November 12.

There have been 129.680 total cases and 1,622 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak.

23,629 people have recovered from the virus.

The new red zone counties were released on Thursday.

Governor Beshear says the number of counties in the red zone has increased to 94.

The counties in our region in the red include Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Lewis, Martin, and Pike.

