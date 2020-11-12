Over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases in Ohio, Jackson Co. turns red

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Over 7,000 new coronavirus cases have been reported within 24 hours in Ohio.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 7,101 cases and 35 deaths since Wednesday.

Governor Mike DeWine says today is the second highest day of hospital admissions with 268 within the last 24 hours.

There have been 274,457 total cases, 5,658 deaths and 21,558 hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Ohio Public Health Advisory System has released its weekly update.

Governor DeWine says there are 68 counties in the red this week.

Jackson County has turned red as of November 12. This is the first time the county has been red.

Other counties in our region that are red include Lawrence, Scioto, and Pike Counties

Gallia, Meigs, Vinton and Athens are orange.

Governor DeWine announced two new dashboards on the Ohio Department of Health’s website: a flu dashboard and zip code dashboard.

The flu dashboard expands statewide seasonal flu activity. It shows flu trends over time with charts. They can indicate whether flu hospitalizations or cases of flu-like illnesses are on the rise of decline. The hospitalization data is broken down by region, county, date, gender, age, race and ethnicity.

The zip code dashboard will allow users to see information from their communities on a map and filter by probable or confirmed case status, county, a specific zip code or a time period.

The Governor also announced they are setting aside $30 million to help the state’s 113 local health departments. Each department will get $200,000 and will be able to see how those funds would be used best to fight the coronavirus.

The remaining money will be used to hire contact tracers to help local health departments. These tracers can go wherever they are needed across the state to assist in identifying individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and prevent further spread.

