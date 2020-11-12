Possible upgrades coming to Nitro Pool
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Nitro Pool may be seeing some big renovations in the future.
Nitro City Council will be voting on a resolution to move forward with upgrades to the Nitro Pool.
If the resolution passes, The City will apply for a Land and Water Conservation Fund in the amount of $210,000.
Officials with the City of Nitro tell WSAZ they are wanting to build a new pool house and possibly add a splash pad to the pool area.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.