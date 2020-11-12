Advertisement

Possible upgrades coming to Nitro Pool

The Nitro Pool may be getting some big renovations in the future.
The Nitro Pool may be getting some big renovations in the future.(Station)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Nitro Pool may be seeing some big renovations in the future.

Nitro City Council will be voting on a resolution to move forward with upgrades to the Nitro Pool.

If the resolution passes, The City will apply for a Land and Water Conservation Fund in the amount of $210,000.

Officials with the City of Nitro tell WSAZ they are wanting to build a new pool house and possibly add a splash pad to the pool area.

