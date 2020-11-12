Thanksgiving changes in store for those in need

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes to a Charleston tradition that’s decades old.

The Frank Veltri Thanksgiving Dinner will not deliver hot meals this year. Instead volunteers will pack “Thanksgiving bags" and deliver them around Charleston. The bags will have either ham or turkey. They will also include sides like mashed potatoes and vegetables.

Normally, organizers with the effort host a sit-down Thanksgiving dinner. This will still happen, but it will be held in Manna Meal’s cafeteria.

Officials say these changes were made for a number of reasons based on the pandemic. They say these adjustments will help them conduct a safe dinner for those in need.

“People will get fed,” said Traci Strickland, an organizer with the Frank Veltri Dinner and the Executive Director of the Kanawha Valley Collective.

Manna Meal holds a sit-down dinner every year. Amy Wolfe, the executive director, says the soup kitchen is happy to help.

They are preparing to feed 400 people. Currently, they are focused on gathering 45 turkeys and 15 hams. At the in person dinner, social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols will be enforced.

“We’ve never missed a meal, and we don’t intend to like COVID, or the cold, or any other situation stop us,” Wolfe said.

