Advertisement

Thanksgiving changes in store for those in need

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes to a Charleston tradition that’s decades old.

The Frank Veltri Thanksgiving Dinner will not deliver hot meals this year. Instead volunteers will pack “Thanksgiving bags" and deliver them around Charleston. The bags will have either ham or turkey. They will also include sides like mashed potatoes and vegetables.

Normally, organizers with the effort host a sit-down Thanksgiving dinner. This will still happen, but it will be held in Manna Meal’s cafeteria.

Officials say these changes were made for a number of reasons based on the pandemic. They say these adjustments will help them conduct a safe dinner for those in need.

“People will get fed,” said Traci Strickland, an organizer with the Frank Veltri Dinner and the Executive Director of the Kanawha Valley Collective.

Manna Meal holds a sit-down dinner every year. Amy Wolfe, the executive director, says the soup kitchen is happy to help.

They are preparing to feed 400 people. Currently, they are focused on gathering 45 turkeys and 15 hams. At the in person dinner, social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols will be enforced.

We’ve never missed a meal, and we don’t intend to like COVID, or the cold, or any other situation stop us,” Wolfe said.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Schlarman, UK
University of Kentucky assistant football coach dies
Police say they have seized the bills.
Police find counterfeit money
The Judge Executive, Robert Carpenter, says they will be closed until November 30.
Courthouse and Annex Building closed due to COVID-19
A teacher’s aide who formerly worked with Russell Independent Schools has been indicted for...
Former teacher’s aide in eastern Ky. indicted for inappropriate relationship with student
A local dog breeder has added a high profile politician to their list of clientele.
Local breeders sell Labrador puppy to former U.S. Vice President Cheney

Latest News

West Virginia schools have seen a decrease in enrollment by more than 9,000 students this...
WVDE: More than 9,000 less students enrolled in W.Va. schools
Putnam County continues to offer free COVID-19 testing.
Putnam County offering free COVID-19 testing this weekend
Thanksgiving changes in store for people in need
Thanksgiving changes in store for people in need
Fifty-two more COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
52 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County
Yeager Airport in Charleston has seen an increase in drone sightings and laser strikes.
Drone sightings and laser strikes increasing around Yeager Airport