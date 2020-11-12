Three KYTC District 12 maintenance facilities closed due to COVID-19 cases

(WYMT) - Three maintenance facilities in Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s District 12 were closed Tuesday due to COVID-19 cases at each location.

Officials with District 12 said in a Facebook post, Shelby Maintenance in Pike County, Minnie Maintenance in Floyd County and Johnson County Maintenance at Staffordsville each had one employee test positive for the virus.

While the facilities are closed for deep cleaning and sanitizing, routine work is suspended in the areas served by each maintenance facility.

In cases of emergency situations, those areas will be covered by one of District 12′s seven remaining maintenance crews.

This affects a cross drain replacement scheduled for next week on Left Fork of Lon Fork on KY-3414 in Pike County. It is rescheduled for the first week of December.

Chief District Engineer Mary Westfall-Holbrook said the facilities will be closed for several days.

“We anticipate that these garages will re-open to employees who are not on quarantine the first of next week, once we ensure that all cleaning and sanitizing protocols are met,” Westfall-Holbrook said in the post on social media.

Crew members at each facility who may have been in contact with the infected employee at their respective garage are asked to quarantine at home for 14 days.

Westfall-Holbrook said back in October, the district was forced to close the Letcher and Knott County garages for COVID-19 cases.

“At that time, our crews were working split shifts, so the shift that was not affected did not have contact with the infected employee, took care of the work. Crews were consolidated at the beginning of November, so this situation is different," Westfall-Holbrook said.

Six out of District 12′s seven counties are in Kentucky’s Red Zone.

Red Zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people.

