Two additional coronavirus deaths in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people have died in connection to the coronavirus in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of 10:00 a.m., November 12, 2020, there have been 884,889 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 30,897 total cases and 555 deaths.

The deaths include a 95-year old female from Marshall County and an 87-year old male from Cabell County.

There are 8,187 active cases.

22,155 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (246), Berkeley (2,062), Boone (477), Braxton (92), Brooke (326), Cabell (1,948), Calhoun (41), Clay (92), Doddridge (83), Fayette (893), Gilmer (166), Grant (222), Greenbrier (278), Hampshire (193), Hancock (326), Hardy (136), Harrison (816), Jackson (482), Jefferson (822), Kanawha (4,401), Lewis (182), Lincoln (332), Logan (866), Marion (530), Marshall (659), Mason (218), McDowell (232), Mercer (975), Mineral (463), Mingo (797), Monongalia (2,625), Monroe (290), Morgan (191), Nicholas (238), Ohio (898), Pendleton (80), Pleasants (50), Pocahontas (79), Preston (293), Putnam (1,260), Raleigh (1,049), Randolph (515), Ritchie (79), Roane (127), Summers (195), Taylor (199), Tucker (72), Tyler (95), Upshur (336), Wayne (723), Webster (43), Wetzel (288), Wirt (63), Wood (1,285), Wyoming (468).

