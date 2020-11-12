Advertisement

Two additional coronavirus deaths in West Virginia

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people have died in connection to the coronavirus in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of 10:00 a.m., November 12, 2020, there have been 884,889 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 30,897 total cases and 555 deaths.

The deaths include a 95-year old female from Marshall County and an 87-year old male from Cabell County.

There are 8,187 active cases.

22,155 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (246), Berkeley (2,062), Boone (477), Braxton (92), Brooke (326), Cabell (1,948), Calhoun (41), Clay (92), Doddridge (83), Fayette (893), Gilmer (166), Grant (222), Greenbrier (278), Hampshire (193), Hancock (326), Hardy (136), Harrison (816), Jackson (482), Jefferson (822), Kanawha (4,401), Lewis (182), Lincoln (332), Logan (866), Marion (530), Marshall (659), Mason (218), McDowell (232), Mercer (975), Mineral (463), Mingo (797), Monongalia (2,625), Monroe (290), Morgan (191), Nicholas (238), Ohio (898), Pendleton (80), Pleasants (50), Pocahontas (79), Preston (293), Putnam (1,260), Raleigh (1,049), Randolph (515), Ritchie (79), Roane (127), Summers (195), Taylor (199), Tucker (72), Tyler (95), Upshur (336), Wayne (723), Webster (43), Wetzel (288), Wirt (63), Wood (1,285), Wyoming (468).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they have seized the bills.
Police find counterfeit money
A local dog breeder has added a high profile politician to their list of clientele.
Local breeders sell Labrador puppy to former U.S. Vice President Cheney
It was originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon.
Ohio State football game cancelled
John Schlarman, UK
University of Kentucky assistant football coach dies
A teacher’s aide who formerly worked with Russell Independent Schools has been indicted for...
Former teacher’s aide in eastern Ky. indicted for inappropriate relationship with student

Latest News

Gifts for every personality and budget
Gifts for every personality and budget
Marshall Rec Center: Revise, don't restrict
Marshall Rec Center: Revise, don’t restrict
Coronavirus
Another death in connection to COVID-19 in Scioto County
Ohio Coronavirus
Over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases in Ohio, Jackson Co. turns red
Trendy toys for kids this Christmas
Trendy toys for kids this Christmas