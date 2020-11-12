University of Kentucky assistant football coach dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - An assistant football coach at the University of Kentucky has died.

John Schlarman, who was 45 years old, died early Thursday morning, according to the school.

Schlarman was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma in the summer of 2018. He had been an assistant coach since 2013, when he was first hired by then-new head coach Mark Stoops.

A former all-SEC lineman during his playing days at Kentucky, Schlarman coached through Kentucky’s 34-7 win at Tennessee on Oct. 17. He missed the past two games.

Schlarman played at UK from 1994-97.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.