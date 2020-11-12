Advertisement

University of Kentucky assistant football coach dies

John Schlarman battled cancer for two years
John Schlarman, UK
John Schlarman, UK(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - An assistant football coach at the University of Kentucky has died.

John Schlarman, who was 45 years old, died early Thursday morning, according to the school.

Schlarman was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma in the summer of 2018. He had been an assistant coach since 2013, when he was first hired by then-new head coach Mark Stoops.

A former all-SEC lineman during his playing days at Kentucky, Schlarman coached through Kentucky’s 34-7 win at Tennessee on Oct. 17. He missed the past two games.

Schlarman played at UK from 1994-97.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they have seized the bills.
Police find counterfeit money
A local dog breeder has added a high profile politician to their list of clientele.
Local breeders sell Labrador puppy to former U.S. Vice President Cheney
It was originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon.
Ohio State football game cancelled
A teacher’s aide who formerly worked with Russell Independent Schools has been indicted for...
Former teacher’s aide in eastern Ky. indicted for inappropriate relationship with student

Latest News

Gifts for every personality and budget
Gifts for every personality and budget
Marshall Rec Center: Revise, don't restrict
Marshall Rec Center: Revise, don’t restrict
Coronavirus
Another death in connection to COVID-19 in Scioto County
Ohio Coronavirus
Over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases in Ohio, Jackson Co. turns red
Trendy toys for kids this Christmas
Trendy toys for kids this Christmas