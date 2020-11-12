Veteran shares story at Ripley ceremony

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wednesday marked a special day across our nation as we honored those who’ve given so much so we can enjoy our freedoms.

One-by-one, the community of Ripley honored its veterans.

For many veterans, the sacrifice lasts long after they come home. One special guest had a special message.

Adam Greathouse went to the ceremony to share his story about injuries that lasted long after he left the battlefield.

“I was in a coma for two months," Greathouse said. " I woke up with the staples and stuff. I was on a ventilator on life support.”

He was given 24 hours to live after he was injured during his deployment to the Middle East in 2001.

“Enlarged heart, all my organs were failing, then they sent my mother a flag,” Greathouse said. “It was a Red Cross announcement with 24 hours to live.”

He explained he was depressed, bedridden for months and spent the next decade self-medicating.

“I self-medicated almost every single day for a real long time over a decade,” Greathouse said. “I really did not get help until at least 2011.”

He isn’t alone. According to the latest data from the federal government, 1 in 10 veterans deal with a substance abuse disorder.

“There is a reason I spoke and did it because there is a reason someone is suppose to hear it,” Greathouse said.

Wednesday’s parade and ceremony was an opportunity to know veterans aren’t forgotten, recognizing how they put their lives on the line.

Participants were asked to wear masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep social distancing guidelines in mind.

