Wife of Lawrence County, Ohio treasurer dies of COVID-19

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Lawrence County treasurer is sharing the story of COVID-19 taking the life of his wife Debbie.

“It’s a nightmare,” treasurer Stephen Burcham said.

Debbie Burcham died a week and a half ago, eight days after testing positive for the coronavirus.

They’d been together 43 years.

“I fell in love with her when I was 17 years old,” Burcham said “She was always a giving person. We always operated and promised each other we’d do everything as a team.”

Burcham is asking people who continue not to follow the guidelines or take the pandemic seriously to consider how their actions could affect others.

“That’s extremely concerning and does make me somewhat angry,” he said, “because it happened very quickly with Debbie. For those that are cavalier about this, it is serious, and while they themselves may never succumb to it or get ill, somebody else might, and it might be the person you pass on the street or come in contact with in an office. It’s one of those things I’m becoming passionate about, because somebody somewhere passed it along to her, and had they been a little more empathetic with their fellow man, Debbie might still be here today.”

Burcham says they haven’t been able to identify exactly how his wife caught the virus.

The Lawrence County Courthouse is limiting public access to appointments only due to rising numbers of COVID-19.

The treasurer’s office is closed to the public but is still doing business online and over the phone.

“I really don’t want anyone, whether it’s one of my staff members or someone coming into the courthouse to my office, to have to face this,” Burcham said.

