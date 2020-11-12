Advertisement

WSAZ’s Keith Morehouse talks ‘A Change of Seasons’

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

50 years ago this Saturday, the worst tragedy in college sports devastated our region. 75 lives were lost in the Marshall University plane crash.

WSAZ’s Sports Director Keith Morehouse joined Susan and Rob on Studio 3 to tell us about a special airing tonight on WSAZ, ‘A Change of Seasons: Fifty Novembers Ago.’

You can watch ‘A Change of Seasons’ Thursday at 7 p.m. on WSAZ, WSAZ.com and the app, and on WSAZ’s Facebook page.

