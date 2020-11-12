Advertisement

W.Va. Board of Education issues state of emergency for Lincoln County

The board announced Thursday that it voted unanimously to issue that declaration as it continues a Special Circumstances Review of the county.(Source: Gray News)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Board of Education has issued a state of emergency for Lincoln County.

The board announced Thursday that it voted unanimously to issue that declaration as it continues a Special Circumstances Review of the county.

The Board of Education said that during the most recent review presented on March 11, 2020, the county failed to comply with several policies within the finance and transportation indicators.

Points of non-compliance listed in the review include inadequate purchasing procedures, excessive overtime among employees, lack of oversight of supplemental pay process, purchasing inconsistencies and non-compliance, inadequate records regarding bus repairs, maintenance and parts replacement and maintenance and schedule of bus fleet that exceeded the preventative maintenance window and may have resulted in buses breaking down.

“We are pleased with the progress of Lincoln County Superintendent Jeff Kelley. His efforts are ongoing, and this action is in support of those efforts to address the county’s deficiencies.”

Tom Campbell, WVBE Vice President

The Board of Education said it has directed State Superintendent Clayton Burch to appoint education professionals to coordinate on-site school improvement efforts with the current county superintendent.

They said they have also directed Burch to appoint professionals who will recommend a course of action plan in communication with the county Board of Education. If improvements are not made within six months from the time the county board receives those plans, the state Board of Education will intervene to ensure improvements are made.

