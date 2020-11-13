11 coronavirus deaths in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 11 people from West Virginia have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of 10:00 a.m., November 13, 2020, there have been 898,730 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 31,639 total cases and 565 deaths.

The deaths include an 82-year old male from Wayne County, a 65-year old male from Cabell County, a 73-year old male from Mercer County, a 69-year old female from McDowell County, a 91-year old male from Brooke County, a 65-year old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Hancock County, an 84-year old male from Ritchie County, a 61-year old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Barbour County, and a 95-year old female from Cabell County.

The DHHR says on Monday, November 13, there was a report where 27 deaths where added to the state’s death county. A 76-year -old man from Mercer county has been determined to be a duplicate, so the total death count has been reduced to 554 prior to Friday’s report.

There are 8,531 active cases.

22,543 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (249), Berkeley (2,098), Boone (492), Braxton (91), Brooke (346), Cabell (2,016), Calhoun (44), Clay (94), Doddridge (85), Fayette (923), Gilmer (169), Grant (222), Greenbrier (282), Hampshire (194), Hancock (332), Hardy (140), Harrison (828), Jackson (483), Jefferson (854), Kanawha (4,456), Lewis (189), Lincoln (333), Logan (889), Marion (545), Marshall (693), Mason (226), McDowell (237), Mercer (990), Mineral (496), Mingo (805), Monongalia (2,655), Monroe (288), Morgan (193), Nicholas (240), Ohio (924), Pendleton (80), Pleasants (54), Pocahontas (79), Preston (301), Putnam (1,285), Raleigh (1,074), Randolph (526), Ritchie (88), Roane (127), Summers (197), Taylor (200), Tucker (72), Tyler (98), Upshur (345), Wayne (743), Webster (44), Wetzel (306), Wirt (63), Wood (1,375), Wyoming (481).

