27 new COVID-19 cases in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - 27 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Scioto County within the past 24 hours.

The Ohio Department of Health says this brings the total number of cases to 1,443 over the course of the outbreak.

There have been three more hospitalizations. There have been 127 total people hospitalized since the pandemic began.

19 more people have recovered. There have been 929 recoveries since the outbreak started.

Scioto County remains at a Level 3 or Red.

