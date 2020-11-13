56 new COVID-19 cases reported in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Fifty-six new COVID-19 cases are reported in Gallia County.

The Gallia County Health Department made that announcement Friday, saying nine of the cases are probable.

Health officials say the county has had 508 cases since the pandemic started in early spring. They urge people to continue social distancing and wearing facial coverings when possible.

