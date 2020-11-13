Another death and 60 more COVID-19 cases in Lawrence County, Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Another death and 60 new COVID-19 cases are reported in Lawrence County.

The Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency made that announcement Thursday evening.

Health officials say the latest cases involve people from ages 15 to 81, including five teenagers.

The county has had 34 deaths total.

There have been 1,578 overall cases, both confirmed and probable.

