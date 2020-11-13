Ashland Town Center Mall prepares for holidays

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Like many shopping mall administrators across the country, Ashland Town Center general manager Vicki Ramey can tell you 2020 has been far from normal.

“It’s not normal but it’s fun,” Ramey said. “I like a challenge. I think that’s why I love this position. I truly care about the shopping center.”

But for Ramey, this majority of this year has been an appetizer for the main course, as holiday shopping ramps up in a different world.

“It’s been different compared to what we were before the pandemic,” Ramey said. “We have increased our cleanings. I can’t say enough about my team here. Everybody’s just stepped up.”

With holiday decorations already all over the mall, it shows it’s close to another shopping mall tradition that Ramey says will be very different, a visit with Santa Claus.

“It will be a little different but we are excited that we will have Santa here,” Ramey said. “We want to be able to offer normalcy to our shoppers and still bring the nostalgia of Christmas.”

While children won’t be sitting on Kris Kringle’s lap, they’ll still be able to get that request for that gift under the tree.

Children will be distanced from Santa and will be able to get a contactless picture for that memory that will last a lifetime.

Parents who want to have their kids visit Santa are encouraged to go to the Ashland Town Center website to set up an appointment. Click here to go to that page.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.