Biden apparent victor in Georgia, Trump wins North Carolina, NBC News projects

The win brings the final Electoral College tally to 306 votes for Biden and 232 votes for Trump.
By WSAZ News Staff and NBC News
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WSAZ/NBC) - President-elect Joe Biden has won Georgia, picking up 16 Electoral College votes in winning the state, which hadn’t voted for a Democrat for president in almost 30 years. President Donald Trump picked North Carolina, which he won four years ago, for a gain of 15 electoral votes.

The win brings the final Electoral College tally to 306 votes for Biden and 232 votes for Trump. The outcome in Georgia, however, is subject to a planned recount of the state’s votes.

