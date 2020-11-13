Body found in river

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A body has been found in the Kanawha River.

It was found near the 10,000 block of East Dupont Avenue in the London area Friday morning just before 11.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a worker at the London Locks building saw something floating in the river, thought it was a body and called 911.

Investigators determined it was a body and it appears to be a male. They say the body has “been in the river a while.”

West Virginia State Police, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Cedar Grove and Glasgow Fire Departments are on scene.

