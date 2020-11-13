Advertisement

Body found in river

Body found in Kanawha County
Body found in Kanawha County(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A body has been found in the Kanawha River.

It was found near the 10,000 block of East Dupont Avenue in the London area Friday morning just before 11.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a worker at the London Locks building saw something floating in the river, thought it was a body and called 911.

Investigators determined it was a body and it appears to be a male. They say the body has “been in the river a while.”

West Virginia State Police, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Cedar Grove and Glasgow Fire Departments are on scene.

