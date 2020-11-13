Business owners react to revised Ohio mask order

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Local businesses in Pomeroy are making sure that they are complying with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s re-issued mask order.

The governor announced Wednesday night that the mask order comes with three new provisions.

Each business will be required to post a face covering requirement sign at all public entrances. The business will be required to ensure that customers and employees alike are wearing those masks and a new Retail Compliance Unit, which will be made up of agents from the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, will inspect businesses to make sure they are complying with this order.

DeWine says if the order isn’t followed, the first offense is a written warning, the second offense is closure for up to 24 hours.

“We all need to be just as vigilant,” said Kathy Reed, co-owner of The Fabric Shop in Pomeroy. “It only takes one person to contact one other person to continue the COVID spread. It’s something we should have been doing for a long time now and just follow the rules. It’s what the scientists have been saying.”

The governor also mentioned he will soon issue a new order to place restrictions on social activities. He also said the future of bars and restaurants would be considered later in the month.

