Advertisement

Business owners react to revised Ohio mask order

By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Local businesses in Pomeroy are making sure that they are complying with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s re-issued mask order.

The governor announced Wednesday night that the mask order comes with three new provisions.

Each business will be required to post a face covering requirement sign at all public entrances. The business will be required to ensure that customers and employees alike are wearing those masks and a new Retail Compliance Unit, which will be made up of agents from the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, will inspect businesses to make sure they are complying with this order.

DeWine says if the order isn’t followed, the first offense is a written warning, the second offense is closure for up to 24 hours.

“We all need to be just as vigilant,” said Kathy Reed, co-owner of The Fabric Shop in Pomeroy. “It only takes one person to contact one other person to continue the COVID spread. It’s something we should have been doing for a long time now and just follow the rules. It’s what the scientists have been saying.”

The governor also mentioned he will soon issue a new order to place restrictions on social activities. He also said the future of bars and restaurants would be considered later in the month.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Schlarman, UK
University of Kentucky assistant football coach dies
Police say they have seized the bills.
Police find counterfeit money
The Judge Executive, Robert Carpenter, says they will be closed until November 30.
Courthouse and Annex Building closed due to COVID-19
A teacher’s aide who formerly worked with Russell Independent Schools has been indicted for...
Former teacher’s aide in eastern Ky. indicted for inappropriate relationship with student
A local dog breeder has added a high profile politician to their list of clientele.
Local breeders sell Labrador puppy to former U.S. Vice President Cheney

Latest News

West Virginia schools have seen a decrease in enrollment by more than 9,000 students this...
WVDE: More than 9,000 less students enrolled in W.Va. schools
Putnam County continues to offer free COVID-19 testing.
Putnam County offering free COVID-19 testing this weekend
Thanksgiving changes in store for people in need
Thanksgiving changes in store for people in need
Fifty-two more COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
52 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County
Yeager Airport in Charleston has seen an increase in drone sightings and laser strikes.
Drone sightings and laser strikes increasing around Yeager Airport